First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 517,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 423,039 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $15.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FA

First Advantage Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Advantage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Advantage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Advantage by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.