SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 644.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.22.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,935. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.62. 1,060,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

