Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.01 and last traded at $105.69. Approximately 560,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,002,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,312,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.