Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 16,707 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $200,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,478,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,747,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.