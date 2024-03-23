Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 16,707 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $200,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,478,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,747,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
