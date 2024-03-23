Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 748,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 492,701 shares.The stock last traded at $38.78 and had previously closed at $37.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Appian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338 in the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

