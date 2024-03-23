VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 45,817 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $23.75.

VEON Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

