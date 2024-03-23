Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 6.5%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.96. 733,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,494,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

