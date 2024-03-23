Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 24,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,256,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,214,632.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tile Shop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.