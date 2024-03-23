SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 315.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,888,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,226,000 after acquiring an additional 413,250 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,844 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $69.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

