Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE IT traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.34. 233,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
