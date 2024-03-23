Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE IT traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.34. 233,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.