Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. 105,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,212. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

