Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,289. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $461.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

