Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.