Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

