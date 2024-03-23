SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 1,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $481.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $346.31 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.20 and a 200-day moving average of $424.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

