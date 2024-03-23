Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PANW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.78. 3,796,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.69. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

