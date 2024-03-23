Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.