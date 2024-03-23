Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
