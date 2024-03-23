Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.20. 1,242,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,926. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

