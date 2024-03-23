Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.61. 2,308,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.