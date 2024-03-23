RH (RH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RH Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $14.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.21. The company had a trading volume of 750,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.22. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.15.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RH by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

