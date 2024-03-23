Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

