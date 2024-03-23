Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PTA stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.