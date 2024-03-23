First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 5639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.