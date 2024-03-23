First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 5639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

