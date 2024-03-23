CNFinance (CNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of CNFinance stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 4,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 558.75, a quick ratio of 453.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.