STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

