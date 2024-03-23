Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NECB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Get Free Report

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

