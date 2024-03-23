Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of INDB opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INDB shares. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

