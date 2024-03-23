UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 19,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $490.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.05. The stock has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

