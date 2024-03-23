David R. Jolley Sells 23,338 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Domo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.19.

Get Domo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Domo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.