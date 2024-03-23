MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,704.36 and last traded at $1,675.90. Approximately 1,310,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,198,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,546.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $881.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

