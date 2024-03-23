CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 771.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 79,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IJR opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.