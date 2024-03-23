Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

