Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

