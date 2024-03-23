Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE COP opened at $123.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

