CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

