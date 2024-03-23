Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK opened at $95.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

