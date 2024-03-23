Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 171,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 699,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 823,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

