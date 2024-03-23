Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Rohan Sivaram Sells 588 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $18,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,725,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Rohan Sivaram sold 7,234 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $232,573.10.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

