Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.61

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.61 and last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 14867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.92.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $625.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,943.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

