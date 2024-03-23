Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

