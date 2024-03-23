Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.26

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 161428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPLF shares. CIBC raised shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.91.

(Get Free Report)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.