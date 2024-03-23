Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.26

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 161428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPLF shares. CIBC raised shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
