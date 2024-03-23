Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) VP Francis D. Gannon Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

RVT stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.