iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.36

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.36 and last traded at $86.36, with a volume of 2183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $495.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,150,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

