Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

AMPX stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

