Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.38

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.38 and last traded at $194.80, with a volume of 87109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.