CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.48

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 28939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

