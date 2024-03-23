BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.91

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $597.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

