AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.55

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 425766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,395.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 820,264 shares during the period.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.