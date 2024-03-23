Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $436.44

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $436.44 and last traded at $436.01, with a volume of 61244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

