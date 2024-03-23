Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.16

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.16 and last traded at $168.83, with a volume of 42654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

